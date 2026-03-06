MVP launches MVPW; signs ESPN deal

Most Valuable Promotions (MVP) has announced the launch of MVPW, a new global platform for women’s boxing, alongside a multi-year agreement with ESPN as the US home of MVPW events through 2028.

Each MVPW event will be sequentially branded beginning with MVPW-01, establishing a year-round schedule showcasing some of the sport’s most elite female fighters. The MVPW platform debuts with MVPW-01 on April 5th in London, where Sky Sports will broadcast the event live in the UK and streaming live in the US on the ESPN App as the first event under the new agreement.

MVPW makes its US linear premiere on April 17th with MVPW-02, headlined by MVP’s unified super featherweight world champion Alycia ‘The Bomb’ Baumgardner (17-1, 7 KOs) vs top contender Bo Mi Re Shin (19-3-3, 10 KOs) at Infosys Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City. MVPW-03 will take place on May 30th in El Paso, Texas, headlined by MVP’s WBA lightweight world champion Stephanie Han (12-0, 3 KOs) vs. Holly Holm (34-3-3, 9 KOs). The deal will deliver a mix of linear and streaming distribution, with the majority of events airing on ESPN’s linear channels.

Additional international broadcast partners will be announced soon.

“Since inception MVP has strategically focused on creating an umbrella brand as the global home for women’s boxing, with the best fighters in the world, that engages existing boxing fans and attracts untapped fan demographics that embrace women’s sport, and today, we proudly enter a new era,” said Nakisa Bidarian and Jake Paul, co-founders of Most Valuable Promotions, in a joint statement. ”Over the past five years, we have invested heavily in female athletes, delivered historic and record-breaking events, and proven that these athletes belong on the biggest stages in the sport. Partnering with ESPN, the worldwide leader in sports, to launch MVPW across its platforms is a historic milestone, and aligning with the world’s most iconic venue, Madison Square Garden, as we introduce the brand in the US reinforces the scale and ambition behind what we are building.”

“MVPW is the first boxing brand that truly features the best fighting the best on a consistent basis, and it begins in the US with one of the sport’s most electrifying champions, Alycia Baumgardner, facing top contender Bo Mi Re Shin on Friday, April 17th at Madison Square Garden, alongside unified champion Shadasia Green in the co-main event. Then on Saturday, May 30th, Stephanie Han and Holly Holm will settle their rivalry in El Paso. All live on ESPN,” the paid added.

“MVPW brings together some of the most accomplished and dynamic championship athletes in boxing, competing on a stage that reflects the magnitude of their talent,” commented Rosalyn Durant, ESPN Executive Vice President, Programming & Acquisitions. “We’re proud to bring these championship matchups to ESPN and the ESPN App and further elevate women’s boxing for fans across the country.”