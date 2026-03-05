Canal+ shutters Showmax streamer

Canal+ has announced the forthcoming discontinuation of the Showmax service, following a comprehensive review of its streaming activities.

The Showmax Board of Directors said the decision “reflects the continued focus of MultiChoice, a Canal+ company, on financial discipline and investment optimisation, in an increasingly competitive and capital-intensive global streaming environment”.

The “substantial” annual losses experienced by the Showmax business have proved unsustainable, deemed the Board who added that the “decision to phase out Showmax reflects a focus on building a sustainable, competitive business for the long term in an increasingly demanding global streaming environment”.

The discontinuation of Showmax services will not involve any retrenchments, advised the group.

This evolution is consistent with the ambition of MultiChoice to deploy its in-house streaming platform to African and international consumers. Canal+ said it will continue to invest in content for MultiChoice subscribers, technological innovation and strategic partnerships to consolidate its leadership in the African entertainment market.

“Further details regarding our expanded content offering and platform upgrades will be shared in due course,” said the company. “We want to reassure our Showmax subscribers that they are our priority as we evolve our services to deliver a superior streaming experience.”