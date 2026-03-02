Foercast: MVNO sub revenue to exceed $54bn in 2030

A study by tech strategist Juniper Research predicts that global Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) subscriber revenue will reach over $54 billion (€45.9bn) in 2030.

This is a growth of 14 per cent from $47 billion in 2026. The report forecasts that MVNO launches by new enterprises will drive growth; however, growth will be restrained by trends such as the acquisition of existing MVNOs by mobile network operators.

MVNO in a Box is a scalable, turnkey solution that simplifies MVNO launches by offering all required services to enterprises under a single platform. The report found that as MVNOs have limited control over wholesale costs and network quality, successful MVNOs focus heavily on delivering a high-quality customer experience. New entrants must be able to deliver personalised engagement and effective customer service to attract customers and reduce churn.

Therefore, when considering an MVNO in a Box platform, enterprises must evaluate the platform’s capabilities beyond basic connectivity deployment. MVNO in a Box platforms that offer the most comprehensive customer service capabilities to enterprises will be those best positioned to capitalise on this growth in MVNO subscriber revenue.

Alex Webb, Senior Research Analyst at Juniper Research, commented: “As MVNOs become increasingly easy to launch, new entrants will struggle to compete on unique selling points alone. Alongside quality connectivity, a seamless customer experienced backed by data analytics and personalised customer journeys will be critical.”