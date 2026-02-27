Mubadala invests in 4iG Group

4iG, the Hungary-based IT systems integrator, has entered into an agreement with sovereign investor Mubadala. Under the terms of the agreement, Mubadala, which is wholly owned by the Government of Abu Dhabi, will provide a $50 million (€42.3m) convertible loan to 4iG. The conversion share price is based on the 90-day volume-weighted average trading price preceding the signing day of the instrument. The equity conversion will be carried out in compliance with applicable regulatory requirements at the end of Q1 2029. The parties aim to finalise the transaction by Q1 2026, subject to the required regulatory approvals under applicable laws and regulations.

The agreement between 4iG and Mubadala enables the parties to further enhance their partnership. Mubadala has been offered the opportunity to increase its investment in 4iG in the future in the company, subject to compliance with the applicable regulatory requirements.

The agreement follows the growth path and business strategy pursued by 4iG Group in recent years.

“The cooperation initiated with Mubadala is the first significant international response to the development direction and strategy pursued in recent years. We are entering into a partnership with a respected, global institutional investor known for its professional track record, financial strength and long-term investment approach. This agreement can open new avenues for 4iG Group in international financial and capital markets, while also providing a solid foundation to deepen our cooperation with companies from the United Arab Emirates as well as key players in other global investment markets,” said Gellért Jászai, Chairman and CEO of 4iG.