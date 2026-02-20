Adria News Network launches

Adria News Network (ANN) has formally launches under Adria News., bringing together 14 television, print and digital news brands in a dedicated governance framework designed to further protect editorial freedom.

ANN has been established within a new governance framework for United Group’s media portfolio, introducing independent Board oversight, defined editorial leadership and strengthened safeguards for newsroom decision-making.

ANN introduces editorial protections for television, print and digital news outlets in Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Montenegro, Serbia and Slovenia, including N1, Nova S, Vijesti and Danas. The news operations reporting to ANN collectively employ more than 1,000 journalists and staff and serve a combined audience of over 16 million people.

The introduction of a new governance framework will mean the news outlets now report to a fully independent Board, with no executives or shareholder representatives from United Group.

The Board is chaired by Rani R. Raad whose experience spans more than 25 years, with roles including President of CNN Commercial Worldwide, CEO of International Media Investments (IMI) and President and Operating Partner of RedBird IMI. Raad is joined by Nigel Baker, a senior British media executive who currently chairs the Sky News Board – a panel of experts established to ensure the UK channel’s editorial independence, and Brent Sadler, a journalist and former Senior International Correspondent for CNN. As ANN’s Chief News Executive, Sadler will oversee editorial standards (as defined by the independent Editorial Council), newsroom leadership and the integrity of the network’s journalism. The Chief News Executive will operate under the governance procedures set by the Board and will oversee editorial standards as defined by the Editorial Council and Editorial Charter. Additional board members include Thomas Probst, Niall Martin and Kirenga Mbonampeka.

To ensure editorial independence, Adria News has established an Editorial Council composed of respected international media figures. The Council will develop and adopt an Editorial Charter as one of its first formal acts, and, going forward, will provide external accountability and guidance on editorial standards, ethics and compliance.

Raad commented: “Adria News Network begins its work with clear governance, independent leadership and protected editorial authority. Our responsibility as a Board is to ensure the long-term strength and sustainability of the organisation while safeguarding the conditions in which independent journalism can thrive.”

Baker added: “This framework provides a strong and credible foundation for independent journalism. Adria News Network has been designed to operate free from external influence, with clear safeguards to protect editorial integrity and uphold the highest professional standards.”