Ofcom: EE topped pay-TV complaints in Q3 2025

Ofcom has published the Q3 2025 figures for complaints the media regulator has received about the UK’s major providers of mobile, broadband and pay-TV services.

Covering quarter from July to September 2025, the figures show that complaints remained similar to the previous quarter – with complaints about broadband, landline, mobile and pay-TV all staying at the same levels.

“As the UK’s communications regulator, Ofcom receives complaints from customers about their landline, broadband, mobile and pay-TV services. While we cannot deal with individual complaints, compiling these overall complaints helps us to better understand the reasons for customers’ dissatisfaction with their services and the companies that provide them. Also, by publishing these complaints figures we can help consumers to choose the best provider and service for their needs,” said Ofcom.

Key findings:

EE was the most complained-about pay-TV provider.

Sky and TalkTalk generated the fewest pay-TV complaints.

EE, TalkTalk and Vodafone generated the most broadband complaints. EE’s complaints figures remained the same as in the previous quarter, while TalkTalk and Vodafone saw an increase in complaints.

Plusnet was the least complained-about broadband provider.

The most complained-about mobile providers were O2, Sky Mobile and Three. Customers mostly complained about how their complaints were handled (O2 and Sky Mobile) and issues with faults, services and getting connected (Three).

EE, Tesco Mobile, Vodafone and iD Mobile generated the fewest pay-monthly mobile complaints.





