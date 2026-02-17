Ofcom approves VMO2 satellite to UK smartphones

Ofcom has approved Telefónica UK’s (VMO2) request to vary its licence to allow it to provide satellite connectivity to standard smartphones in the UK.

This is the first licence variation of its kind to be approved by Ofcom. The media regulator has also made the final regulations to support the rollout of new services powered by ‘direct to device’ (D2D) technology which can be read about on the Ofcom website.

D2D services involve satellites in space beaming down signals to smartphones on earth, enabling users to stay connected in coverage ‘not-spots’ – including in hard-to-reach rural areas and mountainous regions.

Having received and approved the first licence variation request from VMO2 under the new authorisation framework, Ofcom reports that it has now inserted the frequencies on which the company is allowed to provide D2D services and formally made the regulations that allow existing handsets to use the service.

These regulations are intended to come into effect on February 25th.