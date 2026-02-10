BT announces leadership changes

BT Group has announced leadership succession within its Openreach and BT International units. Openreach Deputy CEO Katie Milligan will become the CEO on April 1st. She succeeds Clive Selley, who will become CEO of BT International. He succeeds Bas Burger who has decided to leave BT after 18 years of service, including nine years on the Executive Committee, also on April 1st.

Allison Kirkby, BT Group Chief Executive, commented: “Openreach is a critical national asset – the digital backbone of the UK – and a key driver of BT Group’s long‑term value. Its talented team, disciplined execution and customer focus continues to strengthen our position as the UK’s most trusted connector. Katie has helped shape that success. Her deep industry experience, strong people leadership and sharp operational instincts make her the right leader to take Openreach forward.”

“Clive’s contribution at the helm of Openreach has been exceptional. His leadership – particularly the scale, pace and quality of the full fibre broadband build, has set new standards for our industry. We are deeply grateful for the commitment, expertise and integrity he has brought to the role. Clive’s lasting legacy is a world-class digital infrastructure that will serve the UK for generations to come. Clive is also the best person to lead BT International forward as a next generation, global telco platform business. No one has more experience building complex modern day infrastructure and supporting customers at scale in their digital transition. I’m delighted he’s staying within BT Group and look forward to working together with him in his new role.”

“I’d like to thank Bas for all that he’s done for us over the past 18 years, including leading Global, BT Business and, most recently, successfully carving out BT International as a standalone unit. He has laid the foundations and strategy for a more focused, responsive platform business for our customers outside of the UK, ready to scale and grow with the help of next generation technologies.”

Together these changes strengthen BT Group’s leadership for the next chapter – giving Openreach continued commercial and customer momentum in the UK, and speeding up the transformation of BT International,” Kirkby concluded.