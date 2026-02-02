WBD extends FIA WEC rights

Warner Bros Discovery (WBD) Sports Europe has extended its rights to show the FIA World Endurance Championship (FIA WEC) continuing in its role of broadcasting live coverage to every market in Europe and India.

A renewed agreement until at least 2030 includes coverage of all eight races on the FIA WEC calendar including the flagship 24 Hours of Le Mans race held at the iconic Circuit de la Sarthe in France, taking Eurosport’s coverage of the endurance motorsport racing beyond 20 years.

WBD’s linear channels including Eurosport (mainland Europe) and TNT Sports (UK and Ireland) will scale coverage to millions of viewers while its streaming platforms HBO Max and discovery will provide access to every lap of every race live throughout the season.

Trojan Paillot, SVP Sports Rights Acquisitions & Syndication at WBD, commented: “Motorsport is in our DNA and we are committed to connecting fans with the biggest races on the planet throughout the season on both two and four wheels. The history, prestige and pulsating performances we witness at Le Mans each year transcend the sport itself and captivate viewers in every corner of the globe. As a long-term and trusted partner to the FIA WEC, we are excited to continue our mission of bringing coverage of Le Mans and every WEC race to new and larger audiences around the world for many years to come through our passion, expertise and storytelling ability that celebrates the sport, teams and drivers.”

Pierre Fillon, Automobile Club de l’Ouest (ACO) President, said: “World-class broadcasting has been a key driver in the growing global appeal of both the 24 Hours of Le Mans and the FIA World Endurance Championship in recent years, bringing the intensity of the racing and the human stories behind it to fans in every corner of the world. Warner Bros Discovery has played a central role in showcasing endurance racing across Europe and Asia-Pacific, proving to be a consistently creative, collaborative and forward-thinking partner. As the 24 Hours of Le Mans and the FIA WEC continue to evolve and reach new audiences, we are excited to keep raising the bar together in the years ahead.”

Frédéric Lequien, FIA World Endurance Championship (FIA WEC) CEO, added: “The FIA World Endurance Championship continues to go from strength-to-strength, with both on-site and broadcast audiences increasing year-on-year. Warner Bros. Discovery has been a loyal and enthusiastic partner to the series since FIA WEC’s inception, and we are delighted to extend our long-standing relationship. With major events across four continents, the series continues to draw ever-greater crowds, demonstrating a growing global appetite for endurance racing. This new agreement ensures that fans in these key territories can enjoy live, comprehensive and high-adrenaline coverage of every race for many years to come.”

Races in the 2026 FIA World Endurance Championship include:

22-23 March: Official Prologue (Qatar)

28 March: Qatar 1812km (Lusail International Circuit, Qatar)

19 April: 6 Hours of Imola (Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, Italy)

9 May: 6 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps (Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Belgium)

13-14 June: 24 Hours of Le Mans (Circuit de la Sarthe, France)

12 July: 6 Hours of São Paulo (Autódromo José Carlos Pace, Brazil)

6 September: Lone Star Le Mans (Circuit of the Americas, USA)

27 September: 6 Hours of Fuji (Fuji Speedway, Japan)

7 November: 8 Hours of Bahrain (Bahrain International Circuit, Bahrain)