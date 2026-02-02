Data: Three offers best 5G performance in UK

EE and Three share the leadership of mobile Internet in the UK for 2025, according to the annual nPerf barometer. This edition reveals intense competition at the top tier, with both operators delivering download speeds exceeding 110 Mbps and comprehensive user experiences.

EE leads ex-aequo with a score of 86 470 nPoints. With download speeds of 110.44 Mbps and upload speeds of 15.77 Mbps, the operator dominates browsing (69.65 per cent) and video streaming (76.51 per cent). These performances ensure smooth web navigation and fluid content viewing for users across all digital activities.

Three shares first place ex-aequo with 84 993 nPoints. Download speeds reach 110.72 Mbps and upload speeds of 16.50 Mbps, with the best latency in the sector (35.31 ms). Leading in upload performance, the operator guarantees high-quality video calls and efficient content sharing.

Vodafone ranks third with 74 892 nPoints. The operator delivers 74.56 Mbps in download speed and demonstrates solid video streaming performance (74.35 per cent, 3rd place).

O2 ranks fourth with 66 557 nPoints and displays efficient latency (37.56 ms, 3rd place), suitable for responsive online experiences.



Measurements based on 57 299 tests conducted via the nPerf application on Android and iOS.

“The UK mobile market demonstrates strong competition at the top, with both leaders delivering comprehensive performance and user experiences that benefit from high-speed connectivity across all key indicators”, states Sébastien de Rosbo, CEO of nPerf.

The barometer also revealed that, in 5G, Three offers the best performance in the UK.