Sinclair updates on Scripps merger proposal

Sinclair has filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) the full text of letters exchanged between the company and The EW Scripps Company regarding the merger proprosal between the two. Scripps rejected an initial takeover offer from Sinclair in December 2025.

Now Sinclair has issued the following statement:

“Over the last few weeks, Sinclair has continued to reinforce to Scripps its willingness to engage on a proposed Sinclair-Scripps combination. Scripps has refused the invitations to speak with its single largest shareholder and instead has stated its preference to execute its standalone plan. Our last proposal to Scripps represents a premium of more than 240 per cent over Scripps’ unadjusted share price, while the cash portion alone represents a 32.7 per cent premium over the unadjusted share price. We believe this proposal is attractive to Scripps’ shareholders and, at a minimum, is worthy of engagement.”

“As we evaluate our options, the previously announced strategic review of Sinclair’s Broadcast business and work related to the separation of Ventures will continue. Our Board and management team are committed to unlocking the full potential of both businesses and driving continued value creation for all Sinclair shareholders,” added the statement.