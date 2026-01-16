Netflix, Sony Pictures Entertainment sign Pay-1 deal

Netflix and Sony Pictures Entertainment (SPE) have agreed a global Pay-1 licensing deal. Under the agreement, Netflix will become the exclusive streaming destination of SPE’s films following their theatrical runs and VoD releases for the first 18 months, after which they will go to Disney.

The new arrangement will roll out gradually starting later this year as individual territory rights become available, with full global availability on Netflix in early 2029. As part of this deal, Netflix will also license rights to select SPE feature film and television library titles.

Netflix currently has Pay-1 rights to SPE’s feature films in select territories including the US, Germany, and across Southeast Asia. Titles from the current deal include Uncharted, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, It Ends With Us, Anyone But You (pictured) and Venom: The Last Dance.

“Our members all over the world love movies and giving them exclusive access to Sony’s much loved films adds incredible value to their subscriptions,” commented Lauren Smith, Vice President of Licensing and Programming Strategy at Netflix. “Sony’s impressive slate of iconic film franchises like Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse and originals like Anyone But You have been popular with our US audience and now we’re excited to expand that offering to our members all around the world.”

“Our partnership with Netflix has always been incredibly valuable,” added Paul Littmann, EVP of Global Distribution, Sony Pictures Television. “This new Pay-1 deal takes that partnership to the next level and reinforces the enduring appeal of our theatrical releases to Netflix’s global audience. It also further underscores the strength of our independence and unique ability to create meaningful opportunities that benefit our creative stakeholders, consumers, and world-class partners.”

Some of the future SPE feature film titles that will stream on Netflix as part of the deal include The Nightingale, an adaptation of Kristin Hannah’s celebrated novel starring Dakota and Elle Fanning; Sony Pictures Animation’s Buds; Nintendo’s live-action The Legend of Zelda; Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, the conclusion to the Spider-Verse trilogy; and Sam Mendes’ four Beatles films.

Financial terms were not disclosed.