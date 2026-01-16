Mediapro set for major restructuring

Mediapro, the Spanish multimedia communications group, has launched a full review of its business lines as part of a wider effort to restore profitability and drive growth, Executive President Sergio Oslé said in an interview with financial daily newspaper Expansión.

Since taking over from Tatxo Benet on January 2nd, Oslé and new CEO Carlos Núñez have focused on stabilising the company after years of declining influence in sports rights, particularly following the loss of La Liga contracts.

“We are reviewing all contracts and divisions to ensure they are profitable and make sense,” Oslé stated. The aim, he added, is to restore revenue and create a healthier mix of clients and income streams.

The company also plans a three-to-five-year strategic plan, aiming to focus on key areas such cloud-based and remote production, expanding editing capabilities, exploring an agency role in sports rights, and developing the events and experiences business. through Mediapro Xperiences.

Mediapro closed 2024 with €1.06 billion in revenues and €182 million in EBITDA. The group intends to reduce debt organically and improve cash generation, while ruling out workforce cuts or a sale of the company. Mediapro employs nearly 7,000 staff across four continents, and Oslé emphasised that there are no immediate plans for workforce reductions. “If such decisions are made, we will first consult with employee representatives,” he said.

Oslé also dismissed speculation about a potential sale of the company, stressing that his mandate is to implement “an ambitious industrial plan,” not divest assets.

The group is controlled by Chinese firm Southwind, which owns 85.6 per cent, while founder Benet retains 5 per cent and WPP holds 9.4 per cent.