Benet steps down at Mediapro

Tatxo Benet, Chairman and CEO of Mediapro, is stepping down from his role following an agreement with SouthWind, the group’s majority shareholder. Benet announced his departure to the company’s executive committees and all professionals across the group during a general meeting held at the Barcelona headquarters and streamed live to all other offices.

Benet commented: “I take with me the experience of the past 30 years, and the immense talent and humanity of the more than 55,000 professionals who have worked at the group. I’m confident that this new chapter—one in which none of the three original founders remain—will be just as successful as the past three decades, which have seen [Mediapro], a company born and raised in Catalonia, become a global benchmark.”

Benet began his career in journalism, contributing to media outlets such as Diario de Lérida, El País, and El Periódico de Catalunya. He was a founding member of Televisió de Catalunya (TVC), where he was appointed Head of Sports in 1987, a role he held concurrently as Sports Coordinator for FORTA. He led the television production of the Barcelona 1992 Olympic Games and served as Director of the Olympic Channel. In 1997, he was named Managing Director of Audiovisual Sport, and in 2000, he co-founded Mediapro alongside Jaume Roures and Gerard Romy.

Mediapro closed 2024 with revenues of €1.068 billion and an EBITDA of €182 million.