BBC Board appoints Ford as non-exec director

The BBC Board has appointed Jody Ford as a non-executive director. He will serve for four years on the Board, commencing January 12th.

Ford brings commercial experience from the technology sector in both the UK and the US. As CEO of Trainline since 2020, he has led the company’s growth as an independent global rail and coach travel platform. His previous roles include Group Chief Executive Officer at PhotoBox (which then included Moonpig) and global Growth Vice President at eBay. He began his career in consulting roles at PwC and McKinsey.

As a non-executive director, he will play an advisory role in helping to shape the BBC’s transformation into the next Charter period and will also seek to ensure the Board makes decisions in the public interest.

Ford replaces Shumeet Banerji, who left the BBC in November.

Ford commented: “I’m proud to be joining the BBC Board in a non-executive capacity and to support a British cultural icon that means so much to so many in the UK and globally. Its core mission and purpose endure, and I look forward to helping harness technology and digital innovation to remain relevant, resilient and impactful. The BBC has shaped how I understand the world and what the future might hold and I’m excited to play a part in preparing it for future challenges.”

Samir Shah, BBC Chair, added: “I’m delighted to welcome Jody to the Board of the BBC. He brings deep expertise in technology and innovation and knows how to use that experience to drive change in an organisation. This insight will be invaluable as the Board develops its strategy to transform the BBC. I look forward to Board discussions and deliberations being enriched by his energy, enthusiasm, and clear passion for the BBC.”

The BBC Board consists of 14 members, with a majority of non-executive directors. The Chairman and four non-executive members are appointed by the King-in-Council on the recommendation of Ministers, with each of the four Nations of the UK represented by their own member. The BBC Board appoints a further five non-executive members through its Nominations Committee. There are four executive directors on the Board, including the BBC’s Director-General who is the Corporation’s chief executive officer and editor-in-chief.