Spain: Traditional TV retains lead in 2025

Traditional TV continues to hold the dominant position in Spain’s audiovisual landscape in 2025, despite the steady growth of hybrid and convergent consumption. This is one of the main conclusions of Barlovento Comunicación Annual Report 2025, based on data from Kantar.

According to the report, traditional television reached 46.8 million unique viewers during the year and attracts an average of 26.7 million people every day. Daily viewing time stands at 284 minutes per viewer. Although this figure reflects a gradual and sustained decline, traditional television remains the leading audiovisual reference, particularly among audiences aged over 45.

In total, 47 million people — representing 99.8 per cent of the population aged over four — watched television for at least one minute at some point during the year, marking a historic high in terms of unique viewers. On a daily basis, 29.9 million people watch television, equivalent to almost two in every three citizens. The number of so-called ‘television avoiders’, those who did not watch a single minute of television throughout the year, has fallen to just 209,000 individuals, or 0.4 per cent of the total audience universe.

When traditional television and hybrid consumption are combined, total television use reaches 337 minutes per viewer per day — five hours and 37 minutes — only two minutes less than the previous year. On a per capita basis, average daily consumption amounts to 216 minutes.

Age remains the most decisive factor shaping viewing habits. People aged over 65 watch more than six and a half hours of television per day, while the so-called ‘anchor’ group, aged between 45 and 64, averages around five hours daily. At the other end of the spectrum, children and young people continue to reduce their viewing time, although consumption levels remain significant despite competition from social media, digital platforms and mobile devices. By gender, women continue to lead television consumption, watching an average of 32 minutes more per day than men.

The main engine of growth within the audiovisual ecosystem is hybrid or convergent consumption linked to connected television sets. In 2025, 44.7 million people used the television for purposes other than traditional broadcasting, such as online content, on-demand platforms, video games or radio. This type of use reaches a daily average of 13.7 million viewers, with a viewing time of 185 minutes per viewer. On a per person basis, hybrid consumption amounts to 54 minutes per day and now represents 25 per cent of total television usage.

Some 3.2 million people use the television exclusively for hybrid consumption each day, without watching any traditional television. A historic record was set on 9 November 2025, when almost four million unique viewers did not tune into any linear channel. The average age of this profile is 43, significantly lower than the 58-year average age of the traditional TV viewer.

Time-shifted viewing remains stable. Over the course of the year, 39.6 million viewers watched content outside its original broadcast slot, although the daily average falls to around four million people. Time-shifted viewing accounts for 4 per cent of total television consumption and is largely concentrated on the day of broadcast or within the following 24 hours.

In advertising terms, 2025 is expected to close with revenues of close to €1.75 billion, representing an approximate decline of 5 per cent compared with 2024, according to estimates based on InfoAdex data. While traditional television advertising continues to fall, investment in connected television is growing strongly and could reach between €170 million and €175 million by the end of the year. The two major private broadcasters, Atresmedia and Mediaset, maintain their dominant position by concentrating nearly 80 per cent of total advertising revenues, despite jointly accounting for around 50 per cent of the audience share.