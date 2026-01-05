Sky Sports sees records audience for World Darts Championship

Sky Sports reports that it drew a record audience for the 2025/26 World Darts Championship, with total viewing up 13 per cent year-on-year across the tournament.

Viewing was up over 100 per cent compared to four years ago on Sky Sports – the last pre-Luke Littler tournament, highlighting the impact of the teenage sensation on the growth of the sport.

The tournament, which took place at Alexandra Palace, London from December 11th 2025 to January 3rd, was won by Littler for the second year in a row after he brushed aside Gian van Veen 7-1 in the final.

Meanwhile, the line-up has been announced for the 2026 Darts Premier League. Littler and Van Veen will be joined by Luke Humphries, Jonny Clayton, Michael van Gerwen, Josh Rock, Gerwyn Price and Stephen Bunting when the competition returns – with games every Thursday from February 5th until May 28th, live on Sky Sports