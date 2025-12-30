Forecast: Philippines telco, pay-TV revenue to increase at 3.8% CAGR

The Philippines telecom and pay-TV services revenue is forecast to increase at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.8 per cent from $8 billion (€6.8bn) in 2024 to $9.7 billion in 2029, mainly supported by the mobile data and fixed broadband service segments, reveals intelligence and productivity platform Global Data.

GlobalData’s Philippines Telecom Operators Country Intelligence Report reveals that the mobile voice service revenue will decline during the forecast period, in line with the steady drop in mobile voice service ARPU levels with growing consumer shift towards Internet/App based communication platforms and operators bundling free voice minutes as a part of their service plans.

Mobile data service revenue, on the other hand, will continue to increase at a healthy CAGR of 7.1 per cent over the forecast period, supported by the growth in mobile internet subscriptions, particularly growth in 5G subscriptions, leading to a considerable increase in mobile data ARPU levels over the forecast period.

Kantipudi Pradeepthi, Telecom Analyst at GlobalData, commented: “While 4G service accounted for a majority share of the total mobile subscriptions in 2024, 5G service will see massive increase in its adoption in coming years and will become the leading mobile technology generation, by subscriber base in 2029. This growth in 5G adoption will be driven by the ongoing 5G network expansion efforts by operators across the country.

In the fixed communication services segment, fixed voice service revenue will decline over the forecast period, due to a drop in circuit-switched subscriptions and a decline in fixed voice ARPU over the forecast period. Fixed broadband service revenue, on the other hand, will grow at a CAGR of 4.7 per cent over 2024-2029 period, driven by growing adoption of relatively higher ARPU FTTH broadband services.

Pradeepthi added: “The growing adoption of FTTH broadband services in the Philippines can be attributed to the increasing demand for high-speed broadband services and the ongoing fiber network coverage expansion efforts by operators. For instance, Converge ICT Solutions plans to expand its fiber network to 11 million ports by 2027 as it aims to increase its broadband subscriber base in rural, underserved areas.”

Pay-TV services revenue in the country will also increase over the forecast period, supported by the strong growth in IPTV subscriptions and steady rise in DTH subscriptions.

Pradeepthi concluded: “In the mobile services segment, Globe Telecom and PLDT will remain market leaders, by subscription share through the forecast period given their strong focus on mobile network expansion and modernisation efforts. PLDT’s leadership in the fixed broadband segment will be driven by extensive fibre network coverage and growing FTTH subscriber base. As of September 2025, PLDT’s fibre network reached over 19 million households in 74 per cent of the country’s towns and 91 per cent of total provinces.”