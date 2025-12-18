GCC: Shahid, Disney+, OSN+ launch streaming bundle

Shahid, Disney+, and OSN+ have announced a streaming bundle in the GCC region that brings together all three apps in one unified subscription plan. Available exclusively via Shahid, subscribers can gain access to three streaming platforms for the price of two. The bundle is available immediately.

Natasha Matos-Hemingway, Chief Commercial and Marketing Officer at Shahid, commented: “We are proud to collaborate with OSN+ and Disney+ to offer an unmatched streaming experience to our subscribers. This bundle is a major step in our ongoing mission to simplify and elevate the digital entertainment experience in the region. With one subscription, one payment, and full access to premium content from all three platforms, we’re delivering unbeatable convenience, value, and entertainment.”

“For over a century, The Walt Disney Company has entertained the world with the greatest stories, which now live on Disney+” said Karl Holmes, SVP and General Manager, Disney+ EMEA. “The collaboration between Disney+ and Shahid brings our award-winning series like FX’s Shōgun [pictured] and iconic, blockbuster movies such Lilo & Stitch into a unique bundle with Shahid’s premium content including Al Dariya. This agreement reflects a shared ambition between Disney+ and Shahid to shape the future of entertainment in the Middle East. The Middle East is young, dynamic and fast-growing, and we’re delighted to give consumers a new and easy way to access extraordinary content at exceptional value”.