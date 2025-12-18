CAF announces record European broadcast deals for AFCON

The Confédération Africaine de Football has announced a record 20 media rights partnerships across over 30 European territories for the upcoming TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) Morocco 2025 which will kick-off on December 21st.

Building on the landmark deal with Channel 4 in the UK – the first time all 52 AFCON matches will be on free-to-air in the UK – CAF has secured a new deal in Spain with Movistar.

The move to one of Spain’s leading sports broadcasters with extensive reach, along with the country’s strong Moroccan diaspora and deep connections between CAF AFCON and Spanish football, is expected to drive substantial viewership.

In a major expansion, CAF has reached a new agreement with free-to-air broadcaster ERT to bring AFCON back to Greek screens and ensuring nationwide coverage for the first time in many years. Additionally, the TotalEnergies CAF AFCON Morocco 2025 will be shown for the first time on free-to-air in Norway through a new deal with VGTV.

Meanwhile, the likes of Sport Italia and Ziggo Sport, which delivered strong viewership for the last TotalEnergies CAF AFCON in Italy and the Netherlands, respectively, are expected to drive even more engagement and audience growth, with significant Moroccan communities in both countries and several Moroccan stars in the Eredivisie.

SportDigital is also expected to continue delivering high viewership in the DACH Region across Germany, Austria and Switzerland.

Full List of European Broadcast Partners for TotalEnergies CAF AFCON Morocco 2025:

A1 – Bulgaria

Arena Sport – Serbia, Bosnia, Montenegro, North Macedonia

ARTMOTION – Kosovo

Cablenet – Cyprus

Channel 4 – United Kingdom

ERT – Greece

Exxen – Turkey

Joyn – Austria

Megogo – Poland, Ukraine, Kazakhstan

Movistar – Spain

Okko – Russia, Kazakhstan

RMC (Radio Rights) – France

Sport 5 – Israel

Sport Italia – Italy

Sport Plus – Kazakhstan

Sport TV – Portugal

SportDigital – DACH Region

SportKlub – Slovenia, Croatia

VGTV – Norway

Ziggo Sport – Netherlands

The deals were facilitated in partnership with IMG, CAF’s international media rights and sponsorship agency.

IMG SVP & Managing Director, Football, Robert Klein, commented: “AFCON continues to attract growing international interest and Europe is one of its most important markets. The record number of free-to-air and premium broadcast partnerships for TotalEnergies CAF AFCON Morocco 2025™ reflects the rising demand for world-class African football and will bring the tournament to more fans than ever before.”