Canal+ ready to take on global streamers

Canal+ has given itself the (seemingly wide) target of 50 to 100 million subscribers by 2030, as the MultiChoice acquisition which closed earlier this year alters its dimension and strategic priorities.

Talking to Le Figaro before its The Originals+ content showcase on December 18th in Paris, Canal+ group CEO Maxime Saada said he considers the group to now be an international player, boasting some 40 million subscribers across nearly 70 countries, and having 17,000 employees across Europe, Africa and Asia.

Saada said that synergies between Canal+ and MultiChoice will be announced in January 2026, ahead of a strategic update planned for March, while the combined entity’s revenue is expected to reach €10 billion roughly.

Canal+ is counting on Africa as its main growth driver, while continuing its expansion into mature European countries. In France, Canal+ anticipates a sixth consecutive year of growth in 2025 and a return to profitability.

The group is also ready to strengthen its international content and franchise strategy with StudioCanal and is pleased to have secured the rights to European football competitions until 2031. Saada said that business matters are “under control” and did not regret the withdrawal from Ligue 1.

Featuring a fireside chat between Saada and Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos, The Originals+ event showcased the strength of Canal+’s content slate – including a French version of Saturday Night Live and Projects With Olivia Colman, Ava DuVerna, Vincent Lindon and David Oyelowo – and its capacity to “rival global streaming giants,” in being a curator, producer, and distributor of premium content at scale.