wedotv signs distribution deal with LG Channels

wedotv, the free ad-supported streaming network, has expanded its distribution partnership with the LG Channels Smart TV streaming platform to include distribution in the MENA region, Asia and Latin America.

In the United Arab Emirates (UAE), LG Channels MENA has launched the FAST channels wedotv BIG stories and wedotv sports, as well as two channels development specifically for the region: wedotv cars and wedotv Get.Factual. All of the channels feature the content with Arabic subtitles.

LG TV customers in Singapore and Taiwan will be able to watch wedotv movies and wedotv sports with English, Malay, and Neutral Chinese subtitles by the end of the year.

LG TV customers in LatAm and Brazil will have access to the single IP FAST channel wedotv amor: Piel Salvaje by the end of the year. Piel Salvaje is a popular telenovela available in both Portuguese and Spanish.

“wedotv Channels have been available on LG Channels in Europe since 2023 so it is exciting that LG customers in MENA, Asia and LatAm/Brazil can now enjoy our regionally tailored content as well,” said Iza Piotrowska, Global Business Development Director, wedotv. “A large part of what makes wedotv successful is our ability to adapt and customise our channels – and even create entirely new channels – for the markets we serve. These launches are indicative of that strategy. We customised content and marketing for each market to assure that viewers’ interests and needs are met, and our platform partners succeed.”

In addition, LG TV users with a subscription to LG Gallery+ , LG’s visual curation service, can access curated content from wedotv’s time2Rlx channel, which features environmental scenes – landscapes, ocean waves, tropical beaches, panoramic views of iconic skylines – shot in 4K and accompanied by ambient, environmental sounds or a gentle musical soundtrack. The time2Rlx content is now on LG’s SVOD service LG Gallery + in the UK, South Korea, the US and across Europe.