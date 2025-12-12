Tubi introduces seamless Mobile Casting on Fire TV

Tubi, Fox’s ad-supported streaming service, has announced it will support instant app download and native launch through Matter Casting, a next-generation casting standard enabling seamless mobile-to-TV viewing. With Matter Casting, viewers can cast Tubi content directly from iOS and Android devices to Fire TV with no separate app installation required.

“In a world where content proliferates and entertainment lovers want to jump into a movie or TV show as quickly as possible, an experience that is hyper-personalised to your taste and effortless to get into is paramount,” commented Deirdre Hesseldieck, SVP of Product, Viewer Experience at Tubi. “With Matter Casting, we’re simplifying connected viewing by removing setup friction and enabling instant access to content.”

With Matter Casting, users can launch and control Tubi on Fire TV directly from their mobile device to the living room without needing to initiate downloads, sign-ins, or setup. Matter Casting handles automatic app installation, secure sign-in, and real-time playback control. Developed by the Connectivity Standards Alliance (CSA) and championed by Amazon, Matter Casting replaces legacy casting technologies with a fully native OTT session. This launches in the US next week and will be available globally by the end of the December on select Fire TV devices, such as Fire TV Stick 4k Max, Fire TV Omni QLED Series, Fire TV Omni Mini-LED, and Fire TV Cube (3rd Gen).