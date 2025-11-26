Eutelsat, Cinecolor Group renew partnership

Eutelsat has announced the renewal of its partnership with Cinecolor Group, the Latin American media and cinema service providers.

Through this multi-year agreement, Cinecolor Group will continue to leverage the Eutelsat 65 West A satellite to distribute feature films and live event content to cinemas across Latin America. The renewed collaboration secures the continued use of C-band capacity, ensuring secure content delivery to hundreds of cinemas from Mexico to Brazil.

The partnership between Eutelsat and Cinecolor Group has played a central role in the development of the region’s digital cinema distribution network, enabling studios, content owners, and exhibitors to modernise their delivery workflows through efficient, satellite-based solutions.

J. Ignacio González-Núñez, RVP Americas Sales Eutelsat’s Video Business Unit, commented: “This renewal with Cinecolor Group/Chile Films reflects a partnership built on reliability, trust, and innovation. Eutelsat continues to support the delivery of high-value cinema and live event content across Latin America, ensuring secure and seamless distribution through our Eutelsat 65 West A satellite.”

David Trejo, Commercial Director, Cinecolor Sat Division, Cinecolor Group, added: “At the Cinecolor Group, we are pleased to renew our long-standing partnership with Eutelsat, a company that has consistently demonstrated technological excellence and operational reliability. This renewed agreement underscores our ongoing commitment to delivering high-quality, dependable, and secure content distribution across Latin America. We continue to rely on satellite as a critical pillar of our operations, as it provides the robustness, scalability, and content-security standards required to ensure that cinemas throughout the region receive timely, protected, and uninterrupted access to premier audiovisual content.”