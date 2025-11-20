Champions League to Paramount; Prime Video extends deal

Paramount Skydance has reportedly won the auction for the rights to broadcast the majority of Champions League matches in the UK from 2027.
According to multiple reports, Paramount – whose subsidiary company Paramount+ already holds the rights for Champions League games in the US – made the largest bid for the rights, with an official announcement expected imminently. The bid is said to be well in excess of £1 billion. TNT Sports (formerly BT Sport) has held the rights to the elite European football competition since 2016.
Meanwhile, Prime Video has secured the rights to broadcast top-pick UEFA Champions League football in the UK, Ireland, Germany and Italy for four seasons through to 2030/31.