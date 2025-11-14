Sky extends Ryder Cup and DP World Tour rights

Sky and the DP World Tour have announced a four-year partnership extension that will see Sky Sports and NOW remain the home of the Ryder Cup and DP World Tour until at least the end of 2029 in the UK & Ireland.

The new deal, starting in 2026, will see Sky Sports exclusively broadcast the next two editions of golf’s most iconic team competition – the 2027 Ryder Cup at Adare Manor, Ireland and the 2029 Ryder Cup at Hazeltine, USA.

This extension follows an historic 2025 Ryder Cup victory for Team Europe little in September which was central to the most-watched weekend in Sky Sports history, with 5 million tuning in across the three-day tournament.

Under the new agreement, Sky Sports viewers will continue to receive coverage of the DP World Tour’s global schedule that visits 25 countries in 2026, including five Rolex Series events – the Hero Dubai Desert Classic, Genesis Scottish Open, BMW PGA Championship, Abu Dhabi Championship, and DP World Tour Championship.

Sky’s Chief Sports Officer, Jonathan Licht, commented: “Extending our long-standing partnership with the DP World Tour comes at a time when golf viewership is reaching record heights. This year’s Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black once again proved why it remains one of the most compelling events in world sport and we look forward to bringing fans the next two. We also saw record audiences for the Tour at the Amgen Irish Open this year and we know there will be many more unmissable moments from the season-long Race to Dubai over the next four years.”

Guy Kinnings, Chief Executive Officer of the DP World Tour, added: “As golf’s global Tour, the DP World Tour’s unparalleled diversity of locations and players is really resonating with fans, with an increased viewership on Sky Sports this season and increased spectator numbers at our events. This year’s Ryder Cup also reinforced that golf’s greatest team contest produces the levels of drama that few other sporting events can match. With the storytelling prowess of Sky Sports for four more years, we’re well set to continue growing our fan base.”