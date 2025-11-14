Orbitworks opens in Abu Dhabi

A new satellite manufacturing factory has been opened in Abu Dhabi, capable of turning out 50 satellites annually.

Orbitworks, a company formed as a partnership between Abu Dhabi’s Marlan Space and San Francisco’s Loft Orbital, has opened a satellite assembly, integration and testing centre in the Emirate’s Kezad economic zone. The company is focusing on building satellites “for the new space economy” and is targeting local clients and international buyers.

Orbitworks’ partner is Loft Orbital which has an Integration & Test Centre in Golden, Colorado.

Dr Hamdullah Mohib, acting chief executive of Orbitworks and chief executive of Marlan Space, said the company’s goal was to become a leading exporter to “governments and commercial clients”.

“Our focus, when we set up this facility, was to be a large, commercially driven entity,” he added.

The new factory measures 4,645 sq m and is capable of producing satellites of up to some 500 kgs in weight. Some 35 people are employed and the company expects staff numbers to rise to 53 by the end of this year.

Orbitworks is also developing its own satellite constellation called Altair, which translates from Arabic to “the flying one”. It will initially be made up of 10 satellites designed to provide near real-time Earth observation intelligence.