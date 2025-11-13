Telenor consolidates IoT ops under Telenor Connexion

Telenor has announced the next step in its Internet of Things (IoT) strategy by consolidating its Nordic IoT operations under Telenor Connexion, creating a unified global IoT brand.

“This consolidation is about unlocking scale and accelerating growth. By bringing our IoT capabilities together under Telenor Connexion and our portfolio brand, Telenor IoT, we are creating a stronger platform to serve customers across the Nordics and globally, while capturing the opportunities of a rapidly expanding market,” commented Dan Ouchterlony, Head of Telenor Amp.

As part of the consolidation, Telenor will transfer its managed IoT operations from the Nordic markets to its specialised IoT unit, Telenor Connexion, bringing millions of SIMs and recurring revenues into the unit. In addition, Telenor IoT will establish two new legal entities in Finland and Norway, strengthening the Nordic organisation, enhancing local presence, and providing better support for customers.

“In Norway, Telenor will continue to invest in IoT as part of its core business offering – particularly within mission-critical and nationally anchored solutions where local presence is key. Similarly, DNA in Finland will maintain and develop its local IoT business in close collaboration with Telenor Connexion,” added Mats Lundquist, CEO of Telenor Connexion and Head of Telenor IoT.

After 20 years of strategic investment, Telenor has become one of the world’s largest IoT providers, recently surpassing a major milestone of 25 million IoT devices in use – powering everything from Volvo cars and water pumps to lawnmowers and even smart rat traps. In 2024, Telenor’s IoT business generated NOK 1.7 billion in revenue, and the company has set an ambitious goal to accelerate further growth.

“We have high growth ambitions, and our vision is to be among the top five IoT providers globally, excluding China. By consolidating our IoT operations under Telenor Connexion, we are creating a stronger, more agile organisation that can accelerate innovation and deliver world-class IoT services at scale,” noted Lundquist

The transition is expected to be completed during January 2026, with no disruption to existing customer services.