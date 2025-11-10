Some new US Starlink subs face $1,000 start-up fee

While some US potential subscribers can sign up for a new Starlink dish and connection for zero cost, others have to pay a significant ‘congestion’ fee to gain access.

The low-cost concept sees SpaceX offering a ‘$0 Upfront’ cost plan, which effectively loans out a Starlink dish hardware as a free rental, instead of charging the normal $349 (€302) payment. New customers then just pay for the monthly internet service fee. SpaceX says its Standard Kit is provided as a rental for no cost to users. If the service is cancelled by a user then the kit must be returned to Starlink within 30 days or pay the full price.

However, some areas of the US are significantly over-subscribed and Starlink shows these regions as ‘black spots’ on its accessibility map. Starlink says that the areas have exceptionally high demand and in particular Washington state, Oregon and Idaho. You can obtain a connection in these areas but at a one-time joining fee of $1,000.

Other areas where there is demand but not at the extremely high levels (such as Dallas, Salt Lake City, Phoenix and parts of Florida) the demand premium varies from $250 to $500. Sacramento, California, for example, is levied at $100 premium.

Starlink’s heavy user areas

