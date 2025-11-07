Caracol Mix FAST channel on ScreenHits TV

ScreenHits TV has announced a partnership with Caracol Televisión, the Latin American broadcaster, to launch Caracol Mix – Caracol’s first FAST channel offering a line-up of Caracol’s most popular dramas, entertainment programmes and lifestyle shows.

Available internationally (excluding Colombia), Caracol Mix will be accessible through ScreenHits TV’s global streaming and in-car entertainment platform, as well as through the ScreenHits TV web platform and mobile apps on iOS and Android.

Rose Hulse, Founder and CEO of ScreenHits TV, commented: “We are incredibly proud to welcome Caracol Televisión to the ScreenHits TV family. Caracol is more than a broadcaster – it’s a global creative powerhouse, known for its exceptional storytelling and the stars who have defined Latin American entertainment. Bringing Caracol Mix to our platform allows us to share that magic with audiences everywhere – from the comfort of home to the connected car. This partnership reflects our shared commitment to celebrating cultural excellence and delivering premium entertainment seamlessly across the globe.”

“Marcio Guilherme, Caracol Streaming and New Business VP added: “We are excited with our alliance with ScreenHitsTV, marking an important milestone in Caracol Mix’s international expansion strategy. Our inclusion on their platform demonstrates our ongoing commitment to serving Hispanic audiences worldwide. We value our participation in their curated content offering, as it enhances our strategic positioning. We look forward to positive outcomes from this collaborative partnership with ScreenHitsTV.”