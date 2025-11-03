ViaSat-3 F2 is ready for launch

Viasat’s latest satellite, its giant ViaSat-3 F2 craft, will launch late in the evening of November 5th with the 44 minute launch window opening at 10.24pm Florida time subject to the usual weather conditions.

The 6-metric tonnes satellite will lift off from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station aboard a huge United Luanch Alliance’s Atlas V rocket, itself 59.7m high, which will take the satellite to its transfer orbit and on its way to its orbital location.

The launch, one of the heaviest-ever, will take the ultra-high-capacity satellite into orbit. From its operational vantage point in geostationary orbit approximately 22,000 miles (35,000 km) above Earth, ViaSat-3 F2 is designed to expand and enhance in-flight connectivity for commercial and business aviation passengers; exceed performance, security and resiliency for governments; enhance the ‘office-like’ and ‘home-like’ internet experience onboard vessels; and help deliver fast, reliable internet to more homes and small businesses in rural communities.

The enormous capacity boost from ViaSat-3 F2 is expected to provide more than double the bandwidth of Viasat’s existing satellite fleet. The satellite‘s anticipated throughput capacity is more than 1Tb/s.

To get the highest productivity from the satellite, the agile ViaSat-3 F2 is designed with dynamic beam forming capabilities to move capacity to where the demand is, providing greater bandwidth to congested areas — even as demand changes throughout the day. This highly flexible capacity is enhanced by 1,000+ steerable spot beams that offer reliable connectivity for mobile platforms.

The ViaSat-3 constellation is comprised of three Ka-band satellites, each designed to be capable of rapidly shifting capacity throughout its coverage area to deliver bandwidth where and when it’s needed most.

Alongside VS-3 F2 and F3, Viasat says it plans to have an additional six satellites enter service over the coming years – GX-7, 8, 9 satellites and three Inmarsat-8 satellites.