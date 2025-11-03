IONX, Virgin Media O2 announce 5GSA breakthrough

IONX Networks and Virgin Media O2 (VMO2) have successfully integrated a neutral host small cell into VMO2’s live 5G Standalone (SA) core network, which they say is a first-of-its-kind deployment in the UK.

VMO2 says the breakthrough strengthens its commitment to delivering next-generation 5G services closer to customers, addressing the growing demand for faster speeds, lower latency, and more reliable mobile experiences – even in hard-to-reach areas.

With a unified, software-defined architecture supporting both MORAN and MOCN features, IONX enables operators to address current 4G needs while offering a seamless, cost-effective path to full 5GSA.

VMO2’s 5G SA network now covers over 500 towns and cities, reaching 70 per cent of the UK population. As demand surges, infrastructure must evolve to keep pace. Neutral host operators like IONX are critical to infilling and densifying national networks with targeted small cell deployments.

IONX and Virgin Media O2 conducted extensive testing using everyday 5G handsets, connected to Virgin Media O2’s live 5G SA core via 5G small cells in Marlow. The results were clear: notable performance in speed, capacity and latency — all while maintaining the control, security and visibility that operators require.

“We’re proud to be the first to integrate our neutral host small cell platform with VMO2’s live 5G SA network,” said Jim Estes, CEO of IONX Networks. “This milestone proves that neutral host models are not just viable – they’re essential to delivering high-performance 5G where customers actually need it.”

“At Virgin Media O2, we have the largest 5GSA of any operator and are focused on bringing it to more locations through our £700m Mobile Transformation Plan,” added Rob Joyce, Director of Mobile Access Engineering at Virgin Media O2. “This neutral host approach supports our mission to densify 5G in a scalable, cost-effective way — bringing the power of 5GSA to more people.”