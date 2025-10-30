Anuvu closes Platinum Equity acquisition

Anuvu, a provider of entertainment solutions for mobility markets and high-speed inflight connectivity, has announced the completion of its acquisition by Platinum Equity.

The company operates two primary divisions: 1) Media Technology Services: Licenses, distributes, localises, and delivers entertainment content for aviation, maritime and non-theatrical end markets, with a catalogue of more than 400,000 titles. 2) Connectivity: Provides telecommunications equipment, broadband satellite Internet access, passenger management services, and analytics solutions to airline customers.

“I am incredibly proud of what Anuvu has accomplished in recent years and believe that Platinum Equity will provide the launching pad to further the company’s growth in technology and content, benefiting our clients,” commented Josh Marks, CEO at Anuvu. “Thank you to our leadership team and to all those who worked hard to complete this deal, as well as our Board of Directors for their meaningful contributions throughout the past few years. I’d also like to share my gratitude to all Nuvers who have made Anuvu the driven, client-focused market leader it is today.”

“Anuvu has an impressive heritage in entertainment and connectivity for mobility markets, serving over 150 airline and 30 cruise-line clients worldwide,” added Platinum Equity Co-President Jacob Kotzubei and Managing Director Dan Krasner in a joint statement. “We share a vision with Anuvu’s leadership team to grow their respective businesses and look forward to leveraging their capabilities and expertise to pursue further opportunities in adjacent markets.”

Financial terms were not disclosed.