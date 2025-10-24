Wonder Studios nets $12m for AI content

London-based AI creative Wonder Studios has raised $12 million (€10.3m) seed funding to scale production for the entertainment industry. The round was led by Atomico, alongside existing investors LocalGlobe and Blackbird, and builds on angel investors including execs from Google DeepMind, and OpenAI.

Wonder will use the funds to double the engineering team and accelerate its push into original content production. The team recently produced an AI music video for Lewis Capaldi’s “Something in the Heavens,” created with DeepMind, YouTube, and Universal Music Group.

Wonder is working on several original projects for release next year. The investment comes amid a wave of legal action from major producers attacking AI companies for training LLMs on their content and for breaching character copyrights. OpenAI’s Sora 2 has come under particular criticism for reproducing actors’ likenesses without notice or consent.

Justin Hackney, chief commercial officer and co-founder of Wonder Studios says “The next decade will define what creativity looks like in the age of AI… Our mission is to ensure that this future belongs to the storytellers. Working with leading studios, industry pioneers, and grassroots filmmakers, we’re already creating a bridge where technology and artistry grow together.”