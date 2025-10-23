Atresmedia posts €63.5m profit

Spanish media conglomerate Atresmedia, owner of Antena 3 TV and La Sexta, reported a net profit of €63.5 million for the first nine months of 2025, with an EBITDA of €90.2 million. The group generated net revenues of €696.5 million between January and September, consolidating its position as the leading private audiovisual company in Spain.

Atresmedia’s audiovisual division accounted for €643 million of total revenues, including €529 million in advertising income from audiovisual content. The company also strengthened its diversification strategy, achieving €74.1 million in revenues from non-advertising activities, such as content production and distribution (including international content sales, the Atresplayer platform, and its film division), marking a 9.8 per cent increase year-on-year.

The broadcaster further reinforced its dominance in the Spanish television market, maintaining leadership for 12 consecutive quarters with a 25.7 per cent audience share in the third quarter of 2025. In prime time, Atresmedia has led for 16 straight quarters, reaching a 25.4 per cent share.

Its flagship channel Antena 3 continues to outperform competitors, registering a 12.8 per cent annual audience share, remaining Spain’s most-watched and most commercially successful network. It has been the country’s top channel for 16 consecutive quarters, surpassing rival Telecinco (T5) by 3.2 points in total day share and 3.8 points in prime time.

In the digital arena, Atresmedia remains Spain’s leading audiovisual group online, a position it has held since April 2016, according to Comscore data for August 2025. The company attracted an average of 22.7 million unique visitors between January and August—9.4 million more than Mediaset—ranking eighth among Spain’s most-visited websites.

The group’s online video platform, Atresplayer, recorded an average of 2.6 million unique visitors and nearly 20 million hours of video viewed in September 2025, with more than 17 million registered users.

With sustained profitability, strong audience leadership, and a growing digital footprint, Atresmedia continues to consolidate its status as Spain’s dominant private media group, balancing traditional television success with expanding digital innovation.