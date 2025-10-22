Prime Video to stream Black Friday NFL globally

Amazon and the NFL have announced that Prime Video will broadcast the November 28th Black Friday Football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Chicago Bears to a worldwide audience, kicking off at 8pm GMT.

The game will be the first NFL event to be presented globally on Prime Video, which is available in over 240 countries and territories around the world.

“We are thrilled to expand our relationship with the NFL and present Black Friday Football to the millions of fans we serve around the world,” said Jay Marine, Head of Prime Video US, Global Sports. “Black Friday is becoming one of the best sports holidays of the year, and this can’t-miss game between the Super Bowl Champion Eagles and the surging Bears, in one of the most-charged stadium atmospheres in sports, stands at the centre of a huge day for all of us at Amazon. We cannot wait to provide fans with best-in-class coverage and a full day of action, holiday deals and surprises.”

“We are excited to work with our partners at Prime Video to bring this year’s Black Friday Football game to a global audience,” added Hans Schroeder, executive vice president, media distribution with the NFL. “Expanding the availability of our games to NFL fans around the world is a key priority for us, and we are thrilled that the Black Friday game will be available through Amazon in over 240 countries and territories around the world.”

The global presentation of Black Friday Football on Prime Video will feature additional language options for viewers around the world that include Spanish, French, and Portuguese. In addition, several advanced features that enhance Prime Video’s NFL coverge in the US will also be available in select locations worldwide, including Rapid Recap, High Definition-HDR video, and Next Gen Stats powered by AWS.

Preceding the Black Friday Football game at 14:00 GMT, Prime Video will broadcast the return of The Skins Game, featuring the PGA Tour’s Tommy Fleetwood, Justin Thomas, Xander Schauffele and Keegan Bradley from Panther National in South Florida. Prime Video will then transition to South Philadelphia, when Black Friday Football’s pregame coverage commences from Lincoln Financial Field, prior to the Bears vs. Eagles kickoff at 20:00 GMT. At the conclusion of live onsite NFL postgame coverage, the NBA on Prime tips off a doubleheader at 00:00 GMT, highlighted by Bucks vs Knicks from New York’s Madison Square Garden, and finishing with Mavericks vs Lakers from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

The complete lineup of global Black Friday Sports on Prime Video (All Times GMT):

14:00: PGA Tour’s The Skins Game

19:45: Black Friday Football Pregame

20:00: Black Friday Football: Chicago Bears at Philadelphia Eagles

00:00 (Nov 29): Black Friday Basketball: Milwaukee Bucks at New York Knicks

03:00 (Nov 29): Black Friday Basketball: Dallas Mavericks at Los Angeles Lakers