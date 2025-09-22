Ericsson to power VodafoneThree’s UK network

Ericsson will power the majority of UK communications service provider (CSP) VodafoneThree’s next-generation mobile network – including the entire core network – in an SEK 12.5 billion (€1.1bn) eight-year partnership. In addition to securing sole UK nationwide core network vendor status, Ericsson Radio System products and software solutions will also power a significant majority of the enhanced VodafoneThree radio network.

The primary vendor partnership will see the deployment of Ericsson 5G Standalone (5G SA) network hardware, software and solutions. In addition to serving a significant proportion of its mobile broadband customer base (currently almost 29 million customers), the high performance and programmability capabilities of Ericsson 5G SA will enable VodafoneThree to drive national UK digitalisation through differentiated connectivity for enterprise and industry using AI, automation and virtual/augmented reality.

Börje Ekholm, President and CEO, Ericsson, commented: “Trusted high-performing programmable networks are critical to success in the digital economy. AI, automation and virtual/augmented reality won’t reach their potential without them. We are proud to partner with VodafoneThree as their primary vendor to power them with the most advanced programmable network products, software, and solutions in the world.”

Max Taylor, CEO, VodafoneThree, added: “We said we would deliver at pace and, just a few months in, we are delighted to be working with trusted strategic partners such as Ericsson, to deliver our ambition of building the UK’s best network. They bring the scale and expertise needed to accelerate the delivery of a resilient, secure, world-class and future-ready network, and together, we are laying the foundations for the UK’s digital future.”

Ericsson radio and core connectivity will exclusively cover the four UK capital cities – London, Edinburgh, Cardiff and Belfast – and other major population centers including Leeds, Sheffield, Bristol, Aberdeen, Hull and Bournemouth. The first deployments are set to get underway soon.

VodafoneThree aims to provide 99.95 5G SA population coverage across the UK by 2034.