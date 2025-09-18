BBC retains Ryder Cup highlights

The Ryder Cup will be available on free to air platforms as BBC Sport secures TV highlights, audio commentary and digital clips on the BBC Sport website, app and across social media in a multi-year agreement until 2029.

The 45th edition of the iconic golf tournament takes place in New York from September 26th to 28th, where players from Europe and the US go head-to-head. Audiences can follow the most memorable moments from across the competition on their phone, with digital clips on BBC Sport social media channels and on the website each day.

Sarah Mulkerrins will present daily 90-minute highlight programmes from New York. Audiences can watch on BBC Two and iPlayer from midnight, with expert commentary from Andrew Cotter, Ken Brown and Ned Michaels. Ken Brown will also be on hand to provide extra insight with the popular Ken on the Course features, taking fans inside the ropes at Bethpage Black.

Mark Chapman will present more than 30 hours of coverage from Bethpage across BBC Radio 5 Live, Sports Extra, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport Website. Commentary will be led by BBC Golf Correspondent Iain Carter alongside former Ryder Cup players Oli Wilson and Jamie Donaldson, former Solheim Cup captain Catriona Matthew, major champion Shaun Micheel and PGA Tour winner Andrew Magee. They’ll be inside the ropes and providing ball by ball commentary from the first drive to the final putt with John Murray, Alistair Bruce-Ball, Katherine Downes and James Gregg.

Alex Kay-Jelski, Director of BBC Sport, commented: “Golf can have you up on your feet in an instant. The suspense, drama and camaraderie in the sport is second to none and the Ryder Cup is one of the highlights in the golf calendar. I’m proud that we’ve extended our partnership with the DP World Tour until 2029 to deliver multiplatform and digital coverage of the Ryder Cup and more on BBC Sport.”

Richard Bunn, Chief Revenue and Content Officer at the DP World Tour, added: “We’re delighted that our relationship with the BBC, spanning multiple platforms, has been extended until 2029. With highlights from the next three Ryder Cup matches, as well as three Rolex Series events on the DP World Tour each season, fans will be able to watch the key moments as our world-class players compete for iconic trophies.”

Sky will show the tournament live to Sky Sports subscribers in the UK and Ireland.