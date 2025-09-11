Report: APAC content investment remains resilient

Media Partners Asia (MPA) has released its latest Asia Video Content Dynamics 2025 report, tracking content investment, consumption, and production across seven key Asian markets: India, Indonesia, Korea, Malaysia, the Philippines, Thailand and Vietnam.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of consumption and content investment across Asia’s fast-evolving video ecosystem across TV, online video, and film.

Content Investment

Total video content investment across the seven markets reached US$16.1 billion in 2024, up 9 per cent year-on-year, driven by spend on Sports and Local Content. India led growth with $6.2 billion (+19 per cent). Korea remained the largest market with $7 billion (+7.1 per cent), though streaming spend was rationalised. Indonesia contracted 7 per cent to $855 million, while Malaysia and the Philippines each fell 3–4 per cent. Thailand and Vietnam also posted declines.

In 2025, content investment across the seven markets is projected to decline 2 per cent to $15.8 billion due to declines in TV content investment across FTA and pay-TV, driven by weakness in advertising-dependent TV sectors. Growth is being tempered by streaming platforms pulling back on costly originals and sector wide focus on profitability. Streaming will emerge as the single last vertical for content investment in 2025 with a total spend of $5 billion, overtaking pay-TV, across the seven market aggregate.

By 2029, content investment is forecast inch up to $16.7 billion, with India nearly closing the gap with Korea. TV will decline from ~59 per cent of spend in 2025 to 51 per cent in 2029, while streaming grows from ~31 per cent to 38 per cent, and theatrical edges up from 10 per cent to 11 per cent.