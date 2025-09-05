JetBlue chooses Project Kuiper

JetBlue is the first operator to select Amazon’s Project Kuiper satellite broadband system. The airline is already using Viasat’s geostationary satellites to serve its passengers, and Kuiper will not be fully active until 2027. The airline says it will start to roll out Kuiper in 2027 for about a quarter of its fleet with a phased roll-out to follow.

The airline said: “As the first airline in the world to partner with Project Kuiper we’re gearing up to elevate our onboard connectivity for customers to stream, scroll, or share with more ease from gate to gate.”

JetBlue launched its Fly-Fi in-flight service in 2013 to become the first and still only major US airline to offer free, high-speed Wi-Fi on every aircraft in its fleet. Building on that foundation, JetBlue will start to introduce Project Kuiper’s technology on a portion of its fleet in 2027. This planned rollout would mark the next evolution of Fly-Fi and inflight connectivity, with the aim of keeping customers streaming, scrolling and sharing with ease from gate to gate and always for free.

“Our agreement with Project Kuiper marks an exciting leap forward for us as the hands-down leader in onboard connectivity,” said Marty St. George, president, JetBlue. “Whether it’s binge-watching a favorite show, staying connected with loved ones, or wrapping up a work project, we’re always looking for ways to make our customers’ time in the air as connected and productive as they want it to be.”

“Staying connected is part of everyday life, even when you’re traveling,” said Panos Panay, SVP of Amazon Devices & Services. “With Project Kuiper, we’re working to ensure customers can enjoy fast, reliable internet wherever they are—at home or 35,000 feet in the air—and we’re pumped to bring that to life with JetBlue.”