CommScope achieves record DOCSIS 4.0 network speeds

CommScope, a specialist in network connectivity, achieved record-breaking downstream speeds in a DOCSIS 4.0 network. The record was achieved at the CableLabs DOCSIS 4.0 and DAA Technology Interop event, which took place in Colorado, USA earlier this August. The event provided vendors with the opportunity to verify the interoperability of their equipment with CableLabs’s DOCSIS 4.0 specifications.

Utilising a 258 – 1794 MHz downstream and 10 – 204 MHz upstream RF plant setup powered by the vCCAP Evo virtual CCAP platform, the CommScope team achieved speeds of 16.25 Gbps in the downstream across two load-balanced DOCSIS 4.0 modems from multiple manufacturers using various chipsets. In related tests, the CommScope team also achieved downstream speeds of over 9.4 Gbps on a single DOCSIS 4.0 modem. These breakthroughs suggest that a DOCSIS 4.0 network can potentially compete with FTTH speeds without the costs associated with deploying a new network.

“We are always innovating for our customers,” said Guy Sucharczuk, SVP & president, Access Network Solutions, CommScope. “Innovation is paramount to who we are as a company, as demonstrated by the remarkable breakthroughs our team achieved at the Interop event. By extending DOCSIS 4.0 speeds beyond their previously accepted limits, we’ve laid the groundwork for our customers to extract maximum performance and value from their network assets. Moreover, these speed records demonstrate the exceptional flexibility and versatility of our vCCAP Evo platform and our deep bench of DOCSIS 4.0 solutions, which build upon our long history of developing and implementing leading-edge access network solutions.”

The breakthroughs in DOCSIS 4.0 downstream speeds were also significant because the CommScope team achieved consistent results using CPE devices with multiple chipsets from multiple vendors. This superior interoperability demonstrates the flexibility of CommScope’s vCCAP Evo platform and DOCSIS 4.0 products, including the DC2182 node with the RD1710-U2 DOCSIS 4.0 Unified Remote PHY Device (RPD), providing customers with a truly vendor-agnostic solution for enhancing DOCSIS 4.0 performance.