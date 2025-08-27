Mercado Libre, La Liga combat LatAm online piracy

Mercado Libre, an e-commerce and payments technology company in Latin America, and La Liga – Spain’s professional football league – have confirmed the incorporation of the Spanish competition into the Mercado Libre Anti-Counterfeiting Alliance (MACA). This strategic alliance seeks to strengthen the protection of audiovisual rights in the region and fight audiovisual fraud, particularly online content piracy.

Mercado Libre has shown sustained commitment in the fight against digital piracy, promoting programmes such as MACA that foster collaboration with intellectual property rights holders and associations, with the goal of jointly addressing the challenges posed by digital piracy and counterfeiting.

La Liga has established itself as a benchmark in protecting audiovisual rights in the region. Through technological initiatives, strategic collaborations, and legal interventions, La Liga has intensified its fight against audiovisual fraud and online piracy, with the objective of safeguarding the integrity of its content and ensuring a legitimate and secure experience for football fans.

Through this agreement, Mercado Libre and La Liga commit to working together to identify, report and remove content, services, or devices that infringe upon La Liga’s audiovisual rights. This includes the sale of illegal IPTV services, as well as devices adapted for unauthorised access to broadcasts.

“The signing of this agreement with La Liga represents a key milestone in our intellectual property protection strategy in the digital environment,” commented Paula Fernández Pfizenmaier, Director of Intellectual Property at Mercado Libre. “At Mercado Libre, we work consistently to ensure that our ecosystem is a safe environment for brands, creators, and users. Collaboration with global leaders such as La Liga allows us to strengthen our actions against online piracy and reaffirms our commitment to the development and respect of intellectual property rights in the region.”

The agreement establishes a roadmap for active collaboration in strengthening the protection of media rights in the digital sphere, raising awareness about the seriousness of online piracy, and coordinating with regional authorities to promote joint actions.

“For La Liga, the protection of our audiovisual rights is a priority,” added Marc Tarradas, Managing Director of La Liga for South America. “Piracy not only affects the football industry but also fans and their experience. This alliance with Mercado Libre is a step forward in strengthening our fight in Latin America and ensuring a fairer digital environment for everyone who loves football.”