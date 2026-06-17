Prime Video expands FTA offer in Spain

Prime Video has strengthened its FTA TV service in Spain, adding three new channels. The move further expands a section of the platform that has become one of its most dynamic areas, extending beyond its traditional on-demand catalogue.

The latest additions are BBC Lifestyle, BBC Series and The Tennis Channel, all of which are now available free of charge to users in Spain. Their arrival brings the total number of free channels on Prime Video in the country to 31, combining proprietary FAST channels, third-party thematic services, and the recently integrated RTVE live channels.

BBC Lifestyle and BBC Series strengthen the presence of BBC Studios content on the platform, joining existing channels such as BBC Earth and Top Gear. BBC Lifestyle focuses on factual entertainment and lifestyle programming, featuring content centered on home improvement, interior design, travel, food, renovation projects and personal stories.

Meanwhile, The Tennis Channel introduces a dedicated destination for tennis fans, offering 24-hour linear programming focused on the sport. Its addition gives Prime Video another recognised sports brand within its free offering.

Prime Video’s free line-up in Spain combines thematic FAST channels with RTVE’s live television services, all accessible to Amazon account holders without requiring an active Amazon Prime subscription.

The current FAST channel portfolio includes: Cines Verdi TV, Top Gear, BBC Earth, BBC Lifestyle, BBC Series, Historia y Vida, Anime Vision, Anime Vision Classics, Z Nation, Archivos Forenses, Snapped, Crímenes Reales, Sony One Shark Tank, Sony One Series Comedia, Sony One Éxitos, Sony One Blacklist, Sony One Hits Acción, Sony One Hits Comedia, Sony One Series Thriller, Mr. Bean, Todo Crimen, Todo Drama, Actualidad 360, CNN Headlines, Yu-Gi-Oh! and The Tennis Channel.

These are complemented by RTVE’s live channels: La 1, La 2, Teledeporte, Canal 24 Horas and Clan.