Ericsson completes sale of iconectiv to Koch

Ericsson has completed the sale of its US-based subsidiary iconectiv to Koch Equity Development. The deal was first announced in August 2024.

Ericsson has reported that its cash benefit from the transaction, after the settlement of anticipated taxes, transaction expenses, and other liabilities, is expected to be approximately SEK 9.9 billion (€0.89bn). Ericsson will record a one-off EBIT benefit of approximately SEK 7.6 billion in its Q3 2025 financial results.

iconectiv is consolidated by Ericsson and reported within Segment Enterprise. iconectiv’s contribution to Ericsson’s 2024 net income was approximately SEK 1 billion.

iconectiv serves over 5,000 customers across various sectors as a provider in number portability solutions, and a provider of core network and operations management, numbering and data exchange services.