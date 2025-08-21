Sunrise reports “stabilised revenue” in Q2

Sunrise, the Swiss telco, has reported a “solid but softened” net increase of 18,000 mobile postpaid subscriptions in Q2 2025, while the number of Internet subscriptions remained unchanged on an organic basis. Price increases and the resulting deliberate broad reduction of aggressive price promotions were cited as driving factors.

Compared to the previous quarter, revenue stabilised and declined slightly (-0.8 per cent) to CHF 737.5 million (€785.3m) compared to the previous year (YoY). Adjusted EBITDAaL grew (+1.9 per cent YoY) and was supported by cost efficiencies; the net loss decreased (27.3 per cent YoY).

The guidance for 2025 has been reconfirmed, including expected dividend growth for financial year 2025 of +2.7 per cent YoY. Revenue growth is expected to be at the lower end of the range.

“In light of the price increases implemented, we deliberately reduced price-aggressive promotions in Q2 2025. As expected, this led to softer net customer growth. However, revenue stabilised when compared to the previous quarter, supported by the price increases, service revenue growth in B2B and a temporary recovery in device sales that was partly driven by the 3G switch-off. Adjusted EBITDAaL increased, not least thanks to further cost efficiencies,” commented André Krause, CEO of Sunrise. “With the completion of the UPC customer migration, our strategic initiatives around 5G Standalone and the launch of new product portfolios in the various segments, we are now re-accelerating our commercial momentum. Based on the results for the first half of the year and expectations for the second half, we reconfirm our 2025 guidance, including the targeted dividend growth of 2.7 per cent”.