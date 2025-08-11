La Liga warns of illegal broadcast dangers

As the new 2025/26 football season kicks off, Spain’s top flight football league La Liga is renewing its commitment to combat audiovisual piracy, the biggest threat to the sports and entertainment industry. Spanish football clubs alone lose an estimated €600 million to €700 million annually as a result of illegal broadcasts.

But the damage goes beyond financial loss. It is estimated that more than 50 per cent of online viruses are linked to pirated content or illegal download platforms, posing a serious threat to fans who access illegal broadcasts through unauthorised sources.

La Liga’s warning is clear: “You Get Pirated Football, They Get You”. This message highlights a critical truth: consuming pirated matches puts viewers directly in the crosshairs of cybercriminals. Criminal networks behind illegal streams can gain access to sensitive personal data such as postal addresses, emails, bank information, and even device control. Accessing pirated content is like leaving the front door open to hackers. The risks range from identity theft and financial fraud to device hijacking and total privacy loss. Fans who watch illegal broadcasts may become victims without even realising it.

Spain remains one of the top countries in Europe for pirated audiovisual content consumption, especially among younger audiences, according to data from the European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO). La Liga urges fans to enjoy the 2025/26 season through official channels only, as legal streaming options ensure a safe, high-quality viewing experience free from the risks that come with piracy.