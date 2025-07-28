Spaceflux closes £5.4m sees funding round

Spaceflux, headquartered in London, has successfully closed a £5.4 million (€6.2m) seed funding round, enabling the company to fast-track the growth of its proprietary global telescope network and push forward innovative space situational awareness (SSA) technologies.

The funding round, co-led by the UK Innovation & Science Seed Fund (UKI2S) (managed by Future Planet Capital), Foresight Group and Blackfinch Ventures, positions Spaceflux to deliver on its growth plans. The company has also benefited from early support through the Seraphim Space Accelerator as it seeks to strengthen a vital space safety capability that supports government and commercial missions in a evolving orbital environment.

Spaceflux, founded in 2022, has emerged as a key player in the space surveillance and tracking domain thanks to its proprietary AI-driven analytics and optical sensor systems. Initially providing data and insights on activity in the geostationary orbit to the UK Space Agency and the UK Ministry of Defence (MoD), the firm has positioned itself as a partner in the broader international space ecosystem.

The company’s ground-based optical sensors track satellites and debris across all orbits, combining visible and Short-Wave Infrared (SWIR) imaging, enabling daylight tracking and characterisation of space objects, which expands the observation window beyond night-time operations, delivering true 24/7 coverage.

Space situational awareness services have become increasingly relevant as both governmental and commercial space actors face growing concerns over orbital crowding, untracked debris and potential adversarial interference. The new capital will enable Spacefux to scale its global sensor network, upgrade its flagship Cortex analytics platform and expand commercial delivery of its tracking services to satellite operators, insurers and government agencies worldwide.

Marco Rocchetto, CEO and co-founder of Spaceflux, commented: “As space becomes increasingly essential to our economy, environment and daily lives, it is also becoming more congested and contested. This investment strengthens our ability to protect satellite technology that delivers crucial insights to Earth around the clock, reducing collision risks, and supporting a safer, more sustainable space environment for future generations”.

Alex Leigh, Investment Director Defence & Security, UKI2S (managed by Future Planet Capital), said: “This investment marks a significant step in the convergence of defence and space, where dual-use technologies are becoming increasingly important to UK capability. Backed by both the UK Space Agency and MOD (Defence & Security Seed – D2S), we are delighted to be leading this round as it underlines the growing importance of resilient, space-based infrastructure. Spaceflux’s technology offers critical insights to help monitor and safeguard orbital assets – supporting both national security and the wider commercial ecosystem. The company is well positioned to scale its impact and meet the needs of customers navigating an increasingly complex space environment.”

Rubina Singh, Senior Investment Manager at Foresight Group, stated: “We’re excited to support the Spaceflux team in scaling their breakthrough technology to new markets. Spaceflux is taking on a vital role in safeguarding space assets we all rely on such as satellites, while delivering strategically important space awareness insights for commercial and national security needs. We’ve been impressed by the ambitious team, the AI-powered scalable platform, and rapid commercial growth since launching in 2022 and look forward to working together for years ahead.”

Kimberley Hay, Ventures Director at Blackfinch, added: “Spaceflux really impressed us with its collective experience and expertise in space safety. Many people don’t realise how much our everyday lives depend on space infrastructure. From navigation and communications to weather forecasting and streaming media, space plays a critical role.”