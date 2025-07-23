O3b launch success

The latest pair of O3b mPOWER satellites was successfully launched into space by a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida, United States, at 5:12 pm local time, SES announced July 22nd.

These two new satellites enhance global coverage and bring incremental capacity to scale up services provided by SES’s second-generation medium Earth orbit (MEO) system, O3b mPOWER.

Since becoming operational in 2024, the O3b mPOWER system has been successfully serving mobility, government, enterprise and cloud customers around the world. The two satellites launched will join the eight O3b mPOWER spacecraft already in operation, offering services ranging from tens of Mb/s to multiple gigabits per second of capacity to any site.

The remaining three O3b mPOWER satellites are currently being manufactured and are scheduled for launch in 2026. The additional O3b mPOWER satellites will bring up to a threefold increase in available capacity by 2027 when the entire O3b mPOWER constellation is fully deployed.

Approximately two hours after liftoff, the satellites separated from the launch vehicle, initiating a series of comprehensive health checks by Boeing team members in El Segundo, California, home to Boeing’s mission control facility and the world’s largest satellite factory.