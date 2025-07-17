Viaplay “continues transformation”; TV 2 football deal

Viaplay Group, which has just announced the acquisition of the 50 per cent stake in Allente that it didn’t already own, has reported that its “transformation continued in Q2” with focus on value over volume.

Viaplay reported Group net sales of SEK 4.31 billion (€0.38bn), down slightly from SEK 4.48 billion QoQ, and total operating income before associated company income (ACI) and items affecting comparability (IAC) of SEK 84 million. Total reported operating income stood at SEK 88 million including ACI of SEK 46 million and IAC of SEK ‑42 million.

Linear channel subscription sales declined by 3 per cent organically year-on-year. Group advertising sales grew by 1 per cent organically. Sub-licensing and other sales increased 23 per cent year-on-year, driven by sports sub-licensing.

Jørgen Madsen Lindemann President & CEO, commented: “As announced today, we have entered into an agreement to acquire Telenor’s 50 percent stake in Allente Group. […] The transaction is expected to create opportunities for both Allente and Viaplay Group to expand their customer base, enhance product and service offerings, and unlock new cross-platform and cross-market offerings.

“Based on the acquisition of Allente, we are updating our full-year 2025 guidance to include Pro forma Core net sales between SEK 21.0-22.0 billion, pro forma Core EBITDA before ACI & IAC between SEK 0.8-1.1 billion and adjusted pro forma Group operating free cash flow of SEK 0.5–0.75 billion,” added Lindemann.

Meanwhile, Viaplay and TV 2 have entered a new partnership in Norway to increase accessibility to a range of football broadcasting rights. Throughout the autumn and winter, several football rights held by both companies will be made available on both Viaplay and TV 2 Play.

The agreement covers matches from La Liga, Bundesliga, Ligue 1, the FA Cup, Carabao Cup, Toppserien, international fixtures, the UEFA Europa League and the UEFA Conference League. In total, more than 3,000 football matches per year will be made more widely accessible to a broader audience across Norway.

“For us as a Norwegian public broadcaster to remain competitive in the future, collaboration with other broadcasters is essential. We were very pleased with the agreement we reached with Viaplay earlier this year on sharing winter sports and handball rights. This new collaboration on selected football rights is a natural continuation of that,” said Olav T. Sandnes, CEO of TV 2.

“This partnership is primarily about giving audiences easier access to even more football content. By pooling rights across our platforms, we offer our shared viewers access to a wide range of top-tier European football. We already collaborate in several other rights areas, and this agreement further strengthens the total offering for football fans,” added Kenneth Andresen, CEO of Viaplay Group Norway.