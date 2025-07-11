World Aquatics Championships 2025 on Eurovision Sport

The European Broadcasting Union (EBU) and Aquatics GB have signed an agreement that will see both parties stream live coverage of the World Aquatics Championships 2025, taking place in Singapore from now until August 3rd, on Eurovision Sport, the EBU’s free-to-air digital platform.

As part of the agreement, Eurovision Sport will be embedded into the Aquatics GB website and provide UK-based fans with full, free access to live and on-demand coverage of all Championship events. Content will also be streamed on Eurovision Sport’s app and web platforms.

This new collaboration marks the first time Eurovision Sport will embed a stream directly on a National Federation platform, bringing the action of the World Championships even closer to the local audience.

As part of this broader coverage, Aquatics GB has committed to producing a daily preview show, Singapore Breakfast, as well as a nightly highlights programme, The Cool Down, featuring event highlights, behind the scenes access and athlete interviews from the team camp. Both programmes will be broadcast across Aquatics GB and Eurovision Sport platforms.

Alan Fagan, Managing Director, Eurovision Sport, said: “This agreement delivers a strong, audience-first proposition for the UK aquatics community. We’re not just offering access to world-class events, we’re creating a digital space where fans can engage more deeply with the sport, its stories, and its stars.”

Drew Barrand, CEO, Aquatics GB, added: “With digital viewership central to our audience engagement strategies, this partnership helps ensure our athletes’ performances reach the widest possible audience in the most accessible way. We’re excited to work with Eurovision Sport to bring the 2025 World Championships directly to fans across the UK, on all platforms.”